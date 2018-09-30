Miles JayeBorn 1957
1957
Miles Jaye Biography (Wikipedia)
Miles Jaye Davis (born November 12, 1957), known professionally as Miles Jaye, is an American R&B and jazz singer, jazz violinist, songwriter, and record producer. He had several hits on the US R&B chart in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the biggest of which was "Let's Start Love Over" in 1987. He was for a time the lead singer of Village People.
Miles Jaye Tracks
The More Things Change
Miles Jaye
The More Things Change
The More Things Change
Let's Start Over
Miles Jaye
Let's Start Over
Let's Start Over
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Miles Jaye
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Let's Start Love Over
Miles Jaye
Let's Start Love Over
Let's Start Love Over
