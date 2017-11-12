Yehoram Gaon (Hebrew: יהורם גאון‎, born December 28, 1939) is an Israeli singer, actor, director, producer, TV and radio host, and public figure. He has also written and edited books on Israeli culture.

The son of Sephardic Jewish parents—a Bosnian-Jewish father and Turkish-Jewish mother, both immigrants to Israel— he became an early inspiration of "solidarity and pride" for the Sephardic community.