Augusto Algueró Dasca (23 February 1934, Barcelona – 16 January 2011, Torremolinos) was a Spanish arranger, composer and music director.

Algueró studied both music and medicine. Among his most famous cover songs are "Penélope", which was performed by Joan Manuel Serrat, as well as "Noelia" (Nino Bravo), "Tómbola" (Marisol) and "La chica yé-yé" (Concha Velasco).

In 1961, Algueró wrote the debut entry of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest, "Estando contigo" by Conchita Bautista.

He was the musical director for the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Madrid. He also conducted "Catherine", sung by Romuald Figuier, representing Luxembourg and "Vivo Cantando", sung by Salomé, representing Spain. "Vivo Cantando" tied for first place with other three songs with 18 points. This win marked Spain's second win in the contest and the first time a country wins two years in a row.

In all, during the course of his career, Algueró wrote more than 500 songs and about 200 musical scores for films and television.