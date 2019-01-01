bloodsimpleFormed 2002. Disbanded 2008
bloodsimple
2002
bloodsimple Biography (Wikipedia)
Bloodsimple was an American heavy metal band from New York City that formed in 2002. They were signed to Warner Bros. Records.
The band's name comes from a term coined by detective novelist Dashiell Hammett. The term apparently describes the addled, fearful mindset people are in after a prolonged immersion in violent situations. The term was coined in the novel Red Harvest, which is also the title of Bloodsimple's second album.
