Alphons von Aarburg
Alphons von Aarburg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66fe6cd5-e9df-4962-b377-f7ff4d1b665c
Alphons von Aarburg Tracks
Sort by
Lueget vo Bergen und Tal (Look at the Mountains)
Ferdinand Fürchtegott Huber
Lueget vo Bergen und Tal (Look at the Mountains)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lueget vo Bergen und Tal (Look at the Mountains)
Performer
Music Arranger
Choir
Last played on
Le vieux chalet [The old Swiss cottage]
Abbe Joseph Bovet, Zurich Boys' Choir & Alphons von Aarburg
Le vieux chalet [The old Swiss cottage]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le vieux chalet [The old Swiss cottage]
Composer
Choir
Last played on
La fanfare du printemps (Spring fanfare)
Abbe Joseph Bovet, Zurich Boys' Choir, Scheurer, Andre, Ludus Ensemble & Alphons von Aarburg
La fanfare du printemps (Spring fanfare)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La fanfare du printemps (Spring fanfare)
Composer
Music Arranger
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist