Agaskodo Teliverek (meaning rearing stallions in Hungarian) were a London-based quartet. Their extremely unconventional merging of various musical genres made Agaskodo’s music hard to classify, producing music that they called ‘Psycho Goulash’. “Pairing electro-noisy randomness and drums with crystal clear finger noodling worthy of The Shadows sounds as weirdly inappropriate now as it did when Agaskodo Teliverek first showed up in London with their 118-118 sports kits.”

The final line-up of the band was Miklos ‘Miki’ Kemecsi (guitar) Tamas ‘Tomi’ Szabo (guitar) Hiroe Takei (vocals and keyboard) and Thomas Fuglesång (drums).

Miki began his musical career performing frantic electronic music as a one-man band named The Accountant, first appearing on one of Seed records Aldwych tube station gigs alongside Ceefax Acid Crew and Aphex Twin. He also toured in Europe with 19-t records (Japan) and U.K. based breakcore label Adaadat. After his music started to incorporate the electric guitar more frequently Miki expanded the band by the addition of Tomi on guitar and Agaskodo Teliverek was born. The self-titled debut album was released on Adaadat records in October 2006 with guest performances by Man From Uranus, David Firth, Amit Lissack, The Rebel, Mc Big Cheese and Max Tundra. The album cover and inlay features deranged looking fat cats painted by Miki Kemecsi.