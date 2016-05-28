Donald SindenBorn 9 October 1923. Died 12 September 2014
Donald Sinden
1923-10-09
Sir Donald Alfred Sinden CBE FRSA (9 October 1923 – 12 September 2014) was an English actor in theatre, film, television and radio as well as an author.
Sinden starred in the 1953 film Mogambo and achieved early fame as a Rank Organisation film star in the 1950s in films including Doctor in the House (1954), Simba (1955), Eyewitness (1956) and Doctor at Large (1957). He then became highly regarded as an award-winning Shakespearean and West End theatre actor and television sit-com star. winning the 1977 Evening Standard Award for Best Actor for King Lear, and starring in the sitcoms Two's Company (1975–79) and Never the Twain (1981–91).
