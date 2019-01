Vadim Peare, known professionally as DJ Vadim, is a prolific DJ and producer born in Saint Petersburg, Russia and raised in London. He's also a promoter, record collector, radio presenter, occasional painter and writer, whose music combines hip hop, soul, reggae and electronica. He previously ran Jazz Fudge.

He has been described as "one of the few artists creating genuinely new work in the Hip-Hop field" and an artist who "cannot be ignored".