The EnidFormed 1975
The Enid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66f8692c-966d-4dfb-a2ed-babf51241922
The Enid Biography (Wikipedia)
The Enid are a British progressive rock band founded in 1973 by former Barclay James Harvest collaborator Robert John Godfrey. Other core members have included founding guitarists Steve Stewart and Francis Lickerish, and longstanding drummer Dave Storey. The current lineup consists of keyboardist Robert John Godfrey and guitarist Jason Ducker.
The Enid's membership has since undergone several changes, always with Godfrey at the helm. Godfrey has described bouts of depression associated with periods of writer's block. In addition to this, Godfrey suffers from diabetes; and revealed in 2014 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.
As of 2017, the band are currently recording and touring.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Enid Tracks
Sort by
Shiva
The Enid
Shiva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shiva
Last played on
Leviticus
The Enid
Leviticus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leviticus
Last played on
The Execution Mob
The Enid
The Execution Mob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Execution Mob
Last played on
In The Region Of The Summer Stars (Radio 1 Session, 4 Feb 1983)
The Enid
In The Region Of The Summer Stars (Radio 1 Session, 4 Feb 1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song For Europe (Radio 1 Session, 4 Feb 1983)
The Enid
Song For Europe (Radio 1 Session, 4 Feb 1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Wicked This Way Comes (Radio 1 Session, 4 Feb 1983)
The Enid
Something Wicked This Way Comes (Radio 1 Session, 4 Feb 1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fand - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
The Enid
Fand - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fand - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
The Last Judgement - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
The Enid
The Last Judgement - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Save The Queen (Hammersmith Odeon 1979)
The Enid
God Save The Queen (Hammersmith Odeon 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humouresque
The Enid
Humouresque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humouresque
Last played on
The Enid Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist