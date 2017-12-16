The Enid are a British progressive rock band founded in 1973 by former Barclay James Harvest collaborator Robert John Godfrey. Other core members have included founding guitarists Steve Stewart and Francis Lickerish, and longstanding drummer Dave Storey. The current lineup consists of keyboardist Robert John Godfrey and guitarist Jason Ducker.

The Enid's membership has since undergone several changes, always with Godfrey at the helm. Godfrey has described bouts of depression associated with periods of writer's block. In addition to this, Godfrey suffers from diabetes; and revealed in 2014 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

As of 2017, the band are currently recording and touring.