Scars on Broadway
Scars on Broadway
2006-01-20
Scars on Broadway Biography
Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway (previously known as just Scars on Broadway) is an American rock band, founded by System of a Down member Daron Malakian. The band's eponymous debut album was released on July 29, 2008.
In late 2008, the band entered a hiatus, with Malakian citing a lack of enthusiasm and "his heart not being into touring", as the primary reasons for the band's cessation. Despite reforming with various line-up changes in 2010 and 2012, and announcing a second album, the band ceased any further announcements by 2013. In April 2018 Malakian announced that the band will be releasing their second album titled Dictator on July 20, 2018.
Scars on Broadway Tracks
Guns Are Loaded
Scars on Broadway
Guns Are Loaded
Lives
Daron Malakian
Lives
Lives
Dictator
Scars on Broadway
Dictator
Dictator
Universe
Scars on Broadway
Universe
Universe
They Say
Scars on Broadway
They Say
They Say
