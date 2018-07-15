Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway (previously known as just Scars on Broadway) is an American rock band, founded by System of a Down member Daron Malakian. The band's eponymous debut album was released on July 29, 2008.

In late 2008, the band entered a hiatus, with Malakian citing a lack of enthusiasm and "his heart not being into touring", as the primary reasons for the band's cessation. Despite reforming with various line-up changes in 2010 and 2012, and announcing a second album, the band ceased any further announcements by 2013. In April 2018 Malakian announced that the band will be releasing their second album titled Dictator on July 20, 2018.