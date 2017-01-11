Gerardo NúñezSpanish guitarist and composer. Born 29 June 1961
Gerardo Núñez
1961-06-29
Gerardo Núñez Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerardo Núñez Díaz (born 1961) is a Spanish guitarist and composer. His roots are in flamenco but he has played fusion and jazz.
Buleria: Calima
Gerardo Núñez
Buleria: Calima
Buleria: Calima
Logos
Gerardo Núñez
Logos
Logos
Sahara
Gerardo Núñez
Sahara
Sahara
Marques De Porrina
Gerardo Núñez
Marques De Porrina
Marques De Porrina
