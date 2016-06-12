Horatius BonarBorn 19 December 1808. Died 31 May 1889
Horatius Bonar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1808-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66e9e6a7-b931-4906-8c85-9b25e817dc9a
Horatius Bonar Biography (Wikipedia)
Horatius Bonar (19 December 1808 – 31 July 1889), a contemporary and acquaintance of Robert Murray M'cheyne was a Scottish churchman and poet. He is principally remembered as a prodigious hymnodist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Horatius Bonar Tracks
Sort by
God The Father Of Creation (feat. Roger B. Williams M.B.E, Vicky Williams, Fergus Kerr, Paul Stone, Fiona Ewen, Andrew McKreel & Bede Williams)
Choir and Congregation of St. Machar's Cathedral, Aberdeen, Henry Thomas Smart, Paul Leddington-Wright & Horatius Bonar
God The Father Of Creation (feat. Roger B. Williams M.B.E, Vicky Williams, Fergus Kerr, Paul Stone, Fiona Ewen, Andrew McKreel & Bede Williams)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God The Father Of Creation (feat. Roger B. Williams M.B.E, Vicky Williams, Fergus Kerr, Paul Stone, Fiona Ewen, Andrew McKreel & Bede Williams)
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Christ Is Made The Sure Foundation
Congregation at St Machars Cathedral, Aberdeen, Paul Leddington Wright & Horatius Bonar
Christ Is Made The Sure Foundation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ Is Made The Sure Foundation
Choir
Music Arranger
Last played on
Glory Be To God The Father (feat. Dr Roger B. Williams, M.B.E, Bede Williams, Vicky Williams, Fergus Kerr, Paul Stone, Andrew McKreel & Fiona Ewen)
The Congregation of St Machar's Cathedral, Paul Leddington Wright, Henry Thomas Smart, Paul Leddington Wright & Horatius Bonar
Glory Be To God The Father (feat. Dr Roger B. Williams, M.B.E, Bede Williams, Vicky Williams, Fergus Kerr, Paul Stone, Andrew McKreel & Fiona Ewen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glory Be To God The Father (feat. Dr Roger B. Williams, M.B.E, Bede Williams, Vicky Williams, Fergus Kerr, Paul Stone, Andrew McKreel & Fiona Ewen)
Choir
Conductor
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Fill Thou My Life
Horatius Bonar
Fill Thou My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fill Thou My Life
Performer
Last played on
Glory Be To God The Father
Horatius Bonar
Glory Be To God The Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glory Be To God The Father
Performer
Last played on
I heard the voice of Jesus say
Horatius Bonar
I heard the voice of Jesus say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I heard the voice of Jesus say
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist