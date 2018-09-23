The Devil Makes ThreeFormed 2002
The Devil Makes Three
2002
The Devil Makes Three Biography (Wikipedia)
The Devil Makes Three is an Americana band from Santa Cruz, California, United States. The group blends bluegrass, old time, country, folk, blues, jazz, and ragtime music. The group's members are guitarist Pete Bernhard, upright bassist Lucia Turino, and guitarist and tenor banjo player Cooper McBean.
Need To Lose
The Devil Makes Three
Need To Lose
Need To Lose
Chains Are Broken
The Devil Makes Three
Chains Are Broken
Chains Are Broken
Curtains Rise
The Devil Makes Three
Curtains Rise
Curtains Rise
Come On Up To The House
The Devil Makes Three
Come On Up To The House
Come On Up To The House
Drunken Hearted Man
The Devil Makes Three
Drunken Hearted Man
Drunken Hearted Man
Down In The Valley
The Devil Makes Three
Down In The Valley
Down In The Valley
What Would You Give In Exchange For Your Soul
The Devil Makes Three
What Would You Give In Exchange For Your Soul
Old Number Seven
The Devil Makes Three
Old Number Seven
Old Number Seven
Goodbye Old Friend
The Devil Makes Three
Goodbye Old Friend
Goodbye Old Friend
A Moment's Rest
The Devil Makes Three
A Moment's Rest
A Moment's Rest
Hand Back Down
The Devil Makes Three
Hand Back Down
Hand Back Down
Hallelu
The Devil Makes Three
Hallelu
Hallelu
Gracefully Facedown
The Devil Makes Three
Gracefully Facedown
Gracefully Facedown
Do Wrong Right
The Devil Makes Three
Do Wrong Right
Do Wrong Right
