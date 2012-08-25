Love Tribe
Love Tribe is a house music studio group assembled by producers Dewey Bullock, Latanza Waters and Victor Mitchell. Their biggest success came in 1996 when their track "Stand Up" reached #1 on the U.S. Hot Dance Club Play chart. It reached #23 in the UK Singles Chart in July that year. Their only other chart single was a remix of their first - in 2001 "Stand Up" hit #5 after it was reworked by Thunderpuss.
