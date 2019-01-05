Carla ThomasBorn 21 December 1942
Carla Thomas
1942-12-21
Carla Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Carla Venita Thomas (born December 21, 1942) is an American singer, who is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis Soul. She is the daughter of Rufus Thomas.
Carla Thomas Performances & Interviews
History of Women in Funk & Soul: Carla Thomas
We shine our spotlight on Carla Thomas, as part of our History of Women in Funk & Soul.
History of Women in Funk & Soul: Carla Thomas
Carla Thomas Tracks
New Year's Resolution
Otis Redding
New Year's Resolution
New Year's Resolution
Last played on
New Year's Resolution
Otis Redding And Carla Thomas
New Year's Resolution
New Year's Resolution
Performer
Last played on
Gee Whiz, It's Christmas
Carla Thomas
Gee Whiz, It's Christmas
Gee Whiz, It's Christmas
Last played on
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Carla Thomas
All I Want For Christmas Is You
B-A-B-Y
Carla Thomas
B-A-B-Y
B-A-B-Y
Last played on
Pick Up The Pieces
Carla Thomas
Pick Up The Pieces
Pick Up The Pieces
Last played on
I'll Never Stop Loving You
Carla Thomas
I'll Never Stop Loving You
I'll Never Stop Loving You
Last played on
Knock on Wood
Otis Redding
Knock on Wood
Knock on Wood
Last played on
I Like What You're Doing To Me
Carla Thomas
I Like What You're Doing To Me
Tramp
Otis Redding
Tramp
Tramp
Last played on
A Woman's Love
Carla Thomas
A Woman's Love
A Woman's Love
Last played on
I Want You Back
Carla Thomas
I Want You Back
I Want You Back
Last played on
I Play For Keeps
Carla Thomas
I Play For Keeps
I Play For Keeps
Last played on
Tramp + Carla Thomas
Otis Redding
Tramp + Carla Thomas
Tramp + Carla Thomas
Last played on
Something Good
Carla Thomas
Something Good
Something Good
Last played on
Little Boy
Carla Thomas
Little Boy
Little Boy
Last played on
