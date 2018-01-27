Franco Ferrara (Palermo, 4 July 1911 – Florence, 6 September 1985) was an Italian conductor.

After obtaining diplomas in piano, violin, organ and musical composition at the Conservatory of Bologna, Ferrara began his career as violin player in Bologna, in Rome and in Florence, with the Orchestra of Maggio Musicale Fiorentino (1933 – 1940). Encouraged to take on conducting, he debuted in 1938 in Florence beginning a brilliant career. In 1948, he retired from conducting in public concerts owing to poor health, but he kept conducting for records and he was engaged as a teacher at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome.

Ferrara was also present on 14 occasions at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy. Between 1964 and 1985, he lectured on conducting. His classes were attended by students from around the world, many of whom began brilliant careers that brought them onto the international music scene. Between 1974 and 1975, Ferrara also lectured on conducting at the Teatro Comunale di Bologna.