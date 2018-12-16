MyrkurOne-woman black metal project. Born 6 January 1985
Myrkur
Myrkur Biography
Myrkur is the black metal musical project of Danish musician Amalie Bruun. Initially the real-life identity of the person behind the project was kept unknown, however her identity has since been made public. Myrkur has released two full-length studio albums to significant critical acclaim, as well as a live album and one EP. Her most recent album, Mareridt, was released on September 15, 2017 through Relapse Records.
Myrkur Tracks
Juniper
Bonden Og Kragen
Ulvinde
Funeral (feat. Chelsea Wolf)
Funeral
Funeral (feat. Chelsea Wolfe)
Måneblôt
Den Lille Piges Død
Jeg er guden I er tjenere
Jeg er guden, I er tjenerne (Radio 1 Session, 26 Oct 2015)
Frosne Vind (Radio 1 Session, 26 Oct 2015)
Den Lille Piges Død (The Little Girl's Death)
Nattens Barn
Nattens Barn
Ravnens Banner
