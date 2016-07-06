Jabo Williams
Jabo Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66d3f05d-450f-449f-8f96-9ab6958534a4
Jabo Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Jabo Williams (c. 1895 – 1953 or 1954) was an African-American boogie-woogie and blues pianist and songwriter. His total recorded output was a mere eight sides, which included his two best-known "stunningly primitive" songs, "Pratt City Blues" and "Jab's Blues" (1932). Details of his life outside of music are scanty.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jabo Williams Tracks
Sort by
Jab Blues
Jabo Williams
Jab Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jab Blues
Last played on
Jabo Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist