The Mekons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmvw.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66d2169c-dea5-46d3-b4cb-52ed87b24ab0
The Mekons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mekons are a British-American rock band. Formed in the late 1970s as an art collective, they are one of the longest-running and most prolific of the first-wave British punk rock bands. Through the years, the band's musical style has evolved, incorporating aspects of country music, folk music, alternative rock and occasional experiments with dub. They are known for their raucous live shows. The Mekons are often described as a post-punk or alt country band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mekons Performances & Interviews
The Mekons Tracks
Sort by
Where Were You?
The Mekons
Where Were You?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Where Were You?
Last played on
Dance And Drink
The Mekons
Dance And Drink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Dance And Drink
Last played on
Ghosts Of American Astronauts
The Mekons
Ghosts Of American Astronauts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Ghosts Of American Astronauts
Last played on
Memphis Egypt
The Mekons
Memphis Egypt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Memphis Egypt
Last played on
Dance And Drink, (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
The Mekons
Dance And Drink, (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Garden Fence Of Sound (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
The Mekons
Garden Fence Of Sound (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Where Were You (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
The Mekons
Where Were You (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Dan Dare-Out Of Space (It's A Really Nice Place) (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
The Mekons
Dan Dare-Out Of Space (It's A Really Nice Place) (John Peel session 7th March 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Letters In the Post (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
The Mekons
Letters In the Post (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Dance And Drink, The Mekons (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
The Mekons
Dance And Drink, The Mekons (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Dan Dare-Out Of Space (It's A Really Nice Place) (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
The Mekons
Dan Dare-Out Of Space (It's A Really Nice Place) (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
I'm So Happy
The Mekons
I'm So Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
I'm So Happy
Last played on
Never Been In A Riot
The Mekons
Never Been In A Riot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Never Been In A Riot
Last played on
Lonely And Wet (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
The Mekons
Lonely And Wet (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Still Waiting
The Mekons
Still Waiting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Still Waiting
Last played on
Lonely and Wet (6 Music session 18th July 2017)
The Mekons
Lonely and Wet (6 Music session 18th July 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Still Waiting (6 Music session 18th July 2017)
The Mekons
Still Waiting (6 Music session 18th July 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
Fight The Cuts (6 Music session 18th July 2017)
The Mekons
Fight The Cuts (6 Music session 18th July 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
How Many Stars
The Mekons
How Many Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
How Many Stars
Last played on
O Money
The Mekons
O Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
O Money
Last played on
I Work All Week
The Mekons
I Work All Week
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmvw.jpglink
I Work All Week
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Mekons
The Mekons Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Half Man Half Biscuit: "Could be the name of a pushbike, that"
-
"He never took his foot off the gas": Guy Garvey on Mark E Smith
-
The Fall - I Can Hear The Grass Grow (Later Archive 2005)
-
The Fall - Blindness (Later Archive 2005)
-
“Once it’s got you, you never let go” – Stewart Lee on the music of The Fall
-
Sharon Horgan - "The Fall were pretty much the only band I listened to in the early 90s"
-
Marc Riley and Gideon Coe reflect on the death of Mark E. Smith
-
Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about joining The Fall
-
Steve Hanley: Life In The Fall
Back to artist