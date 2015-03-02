Johann Gottlieb JanitschBorn 19 June 1708. Died 1763
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1708-06-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66ceb02d-b0a2-428c-a8d2-cde7a257c691
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch (19 June 1708 – 1763) was a German Baroque composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch Tracks
Sort by
Sonata da Camera in E flat major - 2nd movement
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch
Sonata da Camera in E flat major - 2nd movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata da Camera in E flat major - 2nd movement
Last played on
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist