Louis Tebogo Moholo (born 10 March 1940), is a South African jazz drummer. He has been a member of several notable bands, including The Blue Notes, the Brotherhood of Breath and Assagai.
Pa Krie
Louis Moholo
Pa Krie
Pa Krie
Foxes Set 1
Evan Parker
Foxes Set 1
Foxes Set 1
Yes Baby No Baby
Louis Moholo
Yes Baby No Baby
Yes Baby No Baby
Motherless Child
Louis Moholo
Motherless Child
Motherless Child
Unisone
Louis Moholo
Unisone
Unisone
Dudu Pukwana
Louis Moholo
Dudu Pukwana
Dudu Pukwana
