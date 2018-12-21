Mario NascimbeneBorn 28 November 1913. Died 6 January 2002
Mario Nascimbene
1913-11-28
Mario Nascimbene Biography (Wikipedia)
Mario Nascimbene (28 November 1913 – 6 January 2002) was one of the best known Italian film soundtrack composers of the 20th century. His career spanned six decades, during which time he earned several awards for the innovative contents of his composing style. During his career he composed soundtracks for more than 150 films.
Mario Nascimbene Tracks
Attack on the Castle (The Vikings - film score)
Attack on the Castle (The Vikings - film score)
Attack on the Castle (The Vikings - film score)
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth - Suite
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth - Suite
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth - Suite
Socrates (1971): Titles
Socrates (1971): Titles
Socrates (1971): Titles
Solomon and Sheba (1959) - Solomon in the Temple
Solomon and Sheba (1959) - Solomon in the Temple
Solomon and Sheba (1959) - Solomon in the Temple
Barabbas (1962): The Whipping of Christ
Barabbas (1962): The Whipping of Christ
Barabbas (1962): The Whipping of Christ
Creatures the World Forgot
Creatures the World Forgot
Creatures the World Forgot
One Million Years BC
One Million Years BC
One Million Years BC
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth - Suite
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth - Suite
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth - Suite
