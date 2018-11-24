Gotan ProjectFormed 1999
Gotan Project
1999
Gotan Project Biography (Wikipedia)
Gotan Project is a musical group based in Paris (France), consisting of musicians Eduardo Makaroff (Argentine), Philippe Cohen Solal (French) and Christoph H. Müller (Swiss), a former member of Touch El Arab.
Gotan Project Tracks
Mi Confesion
Mi Confesion
Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)
Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)
Chunga's Revenge
Chunga's Revenge
Panamericana
Panamericana
Mil Millones
La Cruz Del Sur - Summer Sundae 2003
La Cruz Del Sur - Summer Sundae 2003
Una Musica Brutal - Summer Sundae 2003
Una Musica Brutal - Summer Sundae 2003
Viguela
Viguela
Una Musica Brutal
Una Musica Brutal
Santa Maria
Santa Maria
El Capitalismo Foraneo
El Capitalismo Foraneo
Queremos Paz
Queremos Paz
Last Tango In Paris
Last Tango In Paris
Whatever Lola Wants
Whatever Lola Wants
Diferente
Diferente
Epoca
Epoca
Tango Santa Maria
Tango Santa Maria
Triptico
Triptico
La Viguela (feat. Christoph H. Müller)
La Viguela (feat. Christoph H. Müller)
Notas
Notas
