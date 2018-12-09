Erica Fawn Gimpel (born June 25, 1964) is an American actress, singer, songwriter and dancer. She is best known for her roles on television shows Fame as Coco Hernandez and on Profiler as Angel Brown. She is also known for her recurring roles on the television shows ER as Adele Newman and on Veronica Mars as Alicia Fennel.

Gimpel was a judge on RTÉ One's Fame: The Musical, an Irish TV talent show seeking a boy and a girl to play Nick and Serena respectively in the Irish touring production of Fame.

In January 2010, Gimpel released her first CD, Spread your Wings and Fly.