The Bronx is an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California, originally formed in 2002. The band's current line-up consists of vocalist Matt Caughthran, guitarists Joby J. Ford and Ken Horne, bass guitarist Brad Magers, and drummer Joey Castillo. The band have released five studio albums, as well three additional albums of mariachi music under the moniker of Mariachi El Bronx.

