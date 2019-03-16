Pink Turns Blue are an influential post-punk band from Berlin, Germany. Formed in 1985, they quickly put out their first LP, If Two Worlds Kiss expressing a sound reminiscent of new wave with very dark undertones and use of synthesizers, only to become one of the pioneers of the developing subgenre of dark wave.

After many hits like "Michelle", "Walking on Both Sides", "Your Master Is Calling", "The First", "I Coldly Stare Out", "Touch the Skies", "Catholic Sunday", "Missing You", "If Two Worlds Kiss", "Moon" and "Seven Years", they split up in 1995. In 2003, they reformed to appear in a few festivals. Because of the success of the reunion, they released a Best Of album called Re-Union, and in 2005 their studio album Phoenix. The latest Album is called “The AERDT – Untold Stories” The current lineup of the band consists of: Mic Jogwer, Ruebi Walte and Paul Richter.