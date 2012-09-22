Louie RamírezBorn 28 February 1938. Died 7 June 1993
Louie Ramírez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66c769b2-5e93-4ece-a99a-ee24c8777010
Louie Ramírez Biography (Wikipedia)
Louie Ramirez (February 24, 1938 – June 7, 1993) was a boogaloo, salsa and latin jazz percussionist, vibraphonist, band leader and composer. He co-wrote with Johnny Pacheco the 1961 hit "El Güiro De Macorina". He has been called "the Quincy Jones of Salsa."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louie Ramírez Tracks
Sort by
It's Not What You Say
Louie Ramírez
It's Not What You Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucy's Spanish Harlem
Louie Ramírez
Lucy's Spanish Harlem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louie Ramírez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist