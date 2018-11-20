Helen DonathBorn 10 July 1940
Helen Donath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1940-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66c72bbc-ec60-4f05-bdf1-4f13d3961278
Helen Donath Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Jeanette Donath (née Erwin; born July 10, 1940) is an American soprano with a career spanning fifty years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helen Donath Tracks
Sort by
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Helga Dernesch
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Last played on
Cantata BWV.51 - Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (opening aria)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata BWV.51 - Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (opening aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata BWV.51 - Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (opening aria)
Last played on
Vilia
Helen Donath
Vilia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vilia
Last played on
St Paul, Op 36 (conclusion)
Felix Mendelssohn
St Paul, Op 36 (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
St Paul, Op 36 (conclusion)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Agnus Dei (Mass in E flat major, D 950)
Franz Schubert, Helen Donath, Brigitte Fassbaender, Francisco Araiza, Dietrich Fischer‐Dieskau, Bavarian Radio Chorus, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Wolfgang Sawallisch
Agnus Dei (Mass in E flat major, D 950)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060ztsb.jpglink
Agnus Dei (Mass in E flat major, D 950)
Composer
Choir
Last played on
L'Incoronazione di Poppea
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Incoronazione di Poppea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'Incoronazione di Poppea
Last played on
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
Choir
Last played on
Coronation of Poppea: "Pur ti miro, pur ti godo"
Claudio Monteverdi
Coronation of Poppea: "Pur ti miro, pur ti godo"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Coronation of Poppea: "Pur ti miro, pur ti godo"
Last played on
Mass in E flat major, D 950
Bavarian Radio Chorus, Franz Schubert, Helen Donath, Brigitte Fassbaender, Francisco Araiza, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Magyar Rádió Szimfonikus Zenekara & Wolfgang Sawallisch
Mass in E flat major, D 950
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mass in E flat major, D 950
Performer
Last played on
Et Incarnatus Est
Helen Donath
Et Incarnatus Est
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed5gwh
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-14T07:46:06
14
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6fzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-10T07:46:06
10
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efg9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1969-09-12T07:46:06
12
Sep
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Helen Donath Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist