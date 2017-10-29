Jeremy BrettBorn 3 November 1933. Died 12 September 1955
Jeremy Brett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66c67fae-704a-42d1-894f-8764586d83cf
Jeremy Brett Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Jeremy William Huggins (3 November 1933 – 12 September 1995), known professionally as Jeremy Brett, was an English actor. He played fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in four Granada TV series from 1984 to 1994 in all 41 episodes. His career spanned from stage, to television and film, to Shakespeare and musical theatre. He is also remembered for playing the besotted Freddie Eynsford-Hill in the 1964 Warner Bros. production of My Fair Lady.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeremy Brett Tracks
Sort by
On The Street Where You Live
Bill Shirley
On The Street Where You Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Street Where You Live
Last played on
Back to artist