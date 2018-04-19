Axl Rose on replacing AC/DC's Brian Johnson: "i’m just trying to do it justice for the fans.” https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t6fy8.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t6fy8.jpg 2016-05-05T22:14:00.000Z Guns 'n' Roses Axl Rose gives his first interview on replacing AC/DC's Brian Johnson. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t6h6t

1:04