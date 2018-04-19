AC/DCAustralian hard rock band. Formed November 1973
AC/DC
AC/DC Performances & Interviews
- Axl Rose and AC/DC talk to Matt Everitt in a world exclusive interview about replacing Brian Johnson and their upcoming tourhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t6fy8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t6fy8.jpg2016-05-06T10:12:00.000ZIn his first interview in 5 years Axl Rose talks to Matt Everitt about working with AC/DChttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t7kvc
- Axl Rose on replacing AC/DC's Brian Johnson: "i’m just trying to do it justice for the fans.”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t6fy8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t6fy8.jpg2016-05-05T22:14:00.000ZGuns 'n' Roses Axl Rose gives his first interview on replacing AC/DC's Brian Johnson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t6h6t
- Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC with Chris Evanshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02d958g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02d958g.jpg2014-12-05T07:30:00.000ZAC/DC guitarist Angus Young and frontman Brian Johnson talk to Chris Evans about touring!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02d9598
- AC/DC in conversation with Lamacq and Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dd1gl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dd1gl.jpg2014-12-03T10:24:00.000ZSteve Lamacq and Shaun Keaveny speak to Brian Johnson and Angus Young from AC/DC about their new album Rock or Bust.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dd1mh
- AC/DC - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j07qk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j07qk.jpg2014-12-01T07:00:00.000ZShaun is joined by Steve Lamacq to interview Brian Johnson and Angus Young from AC/DC about their new album Rock or Bust and upcoming tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02d6qxg
AC/DC Tracks
Latest AC/DC News
Musicians have been accused of many things, some good, some bad, from sneaky occult messages to distracting the workforce
From Iron Maiden's Steve Harris to Ed Sheeran, these are the musicians for whom the local is very local indeed
Sir Terry Wogan's Floral Dance for the top spot on December 25! And other times fans have gone crackers at Christmas
A brief tour of the UK in search of the smaller places that made a big impact on music
