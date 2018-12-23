The CadillacsFormed 1953. Disbanded 1962
The Cadillacs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66c124ce-89b0-4c30-81a5-a407c7847eaf
The Cadillacs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cadillacs were an American rock and roll and doo-wop group from Harlem, New York, active from 1953 to 1962. The group was noted for their 1955 hit "Speedoo", written by Esther Navarro, which was instrumental in attracting white audiences to black rock and roll performers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cadillacs Tracks
Sort by
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
The Cadillacs
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nkvwq.jpglink
Speedoo
The Cadillacs
Speedoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f58sd.jpglink
Speedoo
Last played on
Speedo
The Cadillacs
Speedo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speedo
Last played on
Gloria
The Cadillacs
Gloria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gloria
Last played on
Sugar Sugar
The Cadillacs
Sugar Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Sugar
Last played on
Peek-A-Boo
The Cadillacs
Peek-A-Boo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peek-A-Boo
Last played on
Woe Is Me
The Cadillacs
Woe Is Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woe Is Me
Last played on
Let Me Explain
The Cadillacs
Let Me Explain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Explain
Last played on
The Cadillacs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist