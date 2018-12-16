Baby HueyUS rock/soul singer James Ramey. Born 17 August 1944. Died 28 October 1970
Baby Huey
Baby Huey Biography (Wikipedia)
James Ramey (August 17, 1944 – October 28, 1970), better known as Baby Huey, was an American rock and soul singer. He was the frontman for the band Baby Huey & the Babysitters, whose sole LP for Curtom Records in 1971 was influential in the development of hip hop music.
Hard Times
Listen To Me
A Change Is Gonna Come
California Dreaming
Mama Get Yourself Together
One Dragon Two Dragon
Running
A Change Is Gonna Come (Edited)
