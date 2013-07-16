CrownsFormed 2010
Crowns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66bf047a-c5e5-4a73-b3d4-9311dbe5f883
Crowns Biography (Wikipedia)
Crowns were a folk punk band from Launceston, Cornwall, formed in 2010. The band consisted of lead singer and guitarist Bill Jefferson, bass player Jake Butler, mandolinist Jack Speckleton and drummer Rob Ramplin (replaced Nathan Haynes in 2013).
Crowns Tracks
Stitches In The Flag (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Crowns
Stitches In The Flag (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Walls
Crowns
Four Walls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Walls
Last played on
Four Walls (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Crowns
Four Walls (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Swing (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Crowns
Full Swing (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
China Clay (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Crowns
China Clay (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Walls (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Crowns
Four Walls (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parting In The Porch
Crowns
Parting In The Porch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parting In The Porch
Last played on
Full Swing
Crowns
Full Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Swing
Last played on
Little Eyes
Crowns
Little Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Eyes
Last played on
Kissing Gates
Crowns
Kissing Gates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kissing Gates
Last played on
Whose Pint’s Whose
Crowns
Whose Pint’s Whose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whose Pint’s Whose
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
2013-08-24T08:29:46
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T08:29:46
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
