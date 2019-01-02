Anton BatagovBorn 10 October 1965
Anton Batagov
1965-10-10
Anton Batagov Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Batagov (born October 10, 1965 in Moscow) is a Russian pianist and post-minimalist composer.
Heralded as "one of the most significant and unusual figures of Russian contemporary music" (Newsweek, Russian edition, 1997) and "the greatest pianist of our time" (Crescendo magazine, Germany, 2017) Anton Batagov is one of the most influential Russian composers and performers of our time.
Anton Batagov Tracks
Seraphima
Alle Menschen mussen sterben - chorale variations for keyboard
Anton Batagov Links
