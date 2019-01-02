Anton Batagov (born October 10, 1965 in Moscow) is a Russian pianist and post-minimalist composer.

Heralded as "one of the most significant and unusual figures of Russian contemporary music" (Newsweek, Russian edition, 1997) and "the greatest pianist of our time" (Crescendo magazine, Germany, 2017) Anton Batagov is one of the most influential Russian composers and performers of our time.