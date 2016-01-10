From Ashes to NewFormed 26 May 2013
From Ashes to New
2013-05-26
From Ashes to New Biography (Wikipedia)
From Ashes to New is an American rock band from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The band's lineup frequently shifts, vocalist Matt Brandyberry being the founding and sole constant member. The band has released two studio albums, Day One (2016) and The Future (2018), and has found success with some of its singles, including "Through It All" and "Crazy", which have reached number 6 and 3 respectively on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart.
From Ashes to New Tracks
Through It All
Downfall
Downfall
