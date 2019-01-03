Elinor Bennett, Baroness Wigley (born April 1943) is a Welsh harpist.

Bennett was born in Llanidloes, Wales. She has recorded twelve solo albums, and is one of the organisers of the Wales International Harp Festival. She runs an annual "Harp College". Her students have included Catrin Finch, who later married her son Hywel.

In 2003, Bennett was the recipient of the Glyndŵr Award.