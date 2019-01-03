Elinor BennettBorn 17 April 1943
Elinor Bennett
1943-04-17
Elinor Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Elinor Bennett, Baroness Wigley (born April 1943) is a Welsh harpist.
Bennett was born in Llanidloes, Wales. She has recorded twelve solo albums, and is one of the organisers of the Wales International Harp Festival. She runs an annual "Harp College". Her students have included Catrin Finch, who later married her son Hywel.
In 2003, Bennett was the recipient of the Glyndŵr Award.
Elinor Bennett Tracks
Y Bore Glas
Elinor Bennett
Y Bore Glas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Bore Glas
Last played on
Vers la source dans le bois
Marcel Tournier
Vers la source dans le bois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vers la source dans le bois
Last played on
Tôn Y Melinydd
Elinor Bennett
Tôn Y Melinydd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tôn Y Melinydd
Performer
Last played on
Y Gwydd
Elinor Bennett
Y Gwydd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Gwydd
Performer
Last played on
Improvisations for Harp Op10
William Mathias
Improvisations for Harp Op10
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Improvisations for Harp Op10
Last played on
Pant Corlan yr Wyn
Elinor Bennett
Pant Corlan yr Wyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pant Corlan yr Wyn
Last played on
The Fog is Lifting
Carl Nielsen
The Fog is Lifting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
The Fog is Lifting
Last played on
Pastorale
George Frideric Handel
Pastorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Pastorale
Last played on
Naiades, fantasy sonata for flute and harp
William Alwyn
Naiades, fantasy sonata for flute and harp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0x4.jpglink
Naiades, fantasy sonata for flute and harp
Last played on
CADER IDRIS
Meinir Heulyn
CADER IDRIS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CADER IDRIS
Last played on
Pastorale
Elinor Bennett
Pastorale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pastorale
Last played on
Ar lan y mor
Elinor Bennett
Ar lan y mor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ar lan y mor
Last played on
