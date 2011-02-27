Filipe de MagalhãesBorn 1571. Died 1652
1571
Filipe de Magalhães Biography
Filipe de Magalhães (c. 1571–1652) was a Portuguese composer of sacred polyphony.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Asperges me
Asperges me
