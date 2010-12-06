Former GhostsFormed 2009
Former Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66b74ed6-25ab-4e6c-866d-c0109863a920
Former Ghosts Biography (Wikipedia)
Former Ghosts is the project of former This Song Is a Mess But So Am I member Freddy Ruppert, with loose collaborations from multiple people including Xiu Xiu frontman Jamie Stewart, Zola Jesus originator Nika Roza Danilova, Yasmine Kittles of Tearist, Annie Lewandowski of Powerdove, and Carla Bozulich. Past live incarnations have included Jherek Bischoff and Sam Mickens. Ruppert is the lead songwriter on this project. The title of the debut, Fleurs, is a reference to the white-flowered iris (Iris germanica).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Former Ghosts Tracks
Sort by
Chin Up
Former Ghosts
Chin Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chin Up
Last played on
Former Ghosts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist