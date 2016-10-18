Anne Gastinel is a French cellist and professor. She was born on October 14, 1971 in the town of Tassin-la-Demi-Lune. Tassin-la-Demi-Lune is in the south east of France close to Lyon. The population was less than 25,000 people when she was born there. She has three sisters and one brother. Both of her parents are musicians and passed their passion down to their children. Her father composes pieces and her mother plays the piano.

Her musical career started at the age of four when she began playing one of her sister’s cellos as well as began studying the piano and oboe. Her first televised concert with an orchestra was at the age of ten where she was a soloist (1981). One year after her televised solo, Gastinel entered the Lyons Conservatory School to begin her formal music education. At age 15 (1986), Gastinel finished first place in her class at the Musical Conservatory School in Lyon, France. After her time in Lyon she moved on to study at the more advanced National Musical Conservatory in Paris. In Paris her teachers included famous musicians and fellow cellists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Paul Tortelier, and János Starker; all of whom made their impression on her and her musical style.