Neil James Sinclair Swainson (born November 15, 1955) is a Canadian musician and bassist. Swainson started his career in Victoria, British Columbia backing for professional musicians visiting which include Herb Ellis, Sonny Stitt, and Barney Kessell. in 1976 he moved to Vancouver, British Columbia after playing with Paul Horn Quintet and leading his own band for two years. He then relocated to Toronto where he has worked since 1977.