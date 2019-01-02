Neil SwainsonBorn 15 November 1955
Neil James Sinclair Swainson (born November 15, 1955) is a Canadian musician and bassist. Swainson started his career in Victoria, British Columbia backing for professional musicians visiting which include Herb Ellis, Sonny Stitt, and Barney Kessell. in 1976 he moved to Vancouver, British Columbia after playing with Paul Horn Quintet and leading his own band for two years. He then relocated to Toronto where he has worked since 1977.
The Real American Folksong
George Gershwin
Smile
Charlie Chaplin, Peter Appleyard, Reg Schwager, John Sherwood, Terry Clarke, Neil Swainson, Peter Appleyard & Diana Panton
Composer
Nica's Dream
P.J. Perry
Lili Marlene
George Shearing
Tip-toes - musical comedy (feat. Neil Swainson, The King’s Singers & George Shearing)
George Gershwin
