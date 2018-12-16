Jiří Ignác LinekBorn 21 January 1725. Died 30 December 1791
Jiří Ignác Linek
1725-01-21
Jiří Ignác Linek Biography (Wikipedia)
Jiří Ignác Línek (21 January 1725 – 30 December 1791) was a renowned Czech late-Baroque composer and pedagogue, said to have composed over 300 works in his lifetime. He is especially noted for his Christmas pastorals and for his initiation of a literary brotherhood within Bohemia.
Jiří Ignác Linek Tracks
Symphonia pastoralis
Symphonia pastoralis
Symphonia pastoralis
Pastorella in D
Pastorella in D
Pastorella in D
Coronation Fanfare
Coronation Fanfare
Coronation Fanfare
Jiří Ignác Linek Links
