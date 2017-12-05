ErocBorn 15 November 1951
Joachim Heinz Ehrig (born 15 November 1951), better known by his stage name Eroc, is a German musician and sound engineer. He served as the drummer and band leader of Grobschnitt from 1970 until 1983. He also released five solo albums between 1975 and 1987.
