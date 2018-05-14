Kid Crème
Kid Crème Biography (Wikipedia)
Kid Creme (born Nicolas Scaravilli, 1974) is a house music producer and DJ, born to an Italian family in Brussels.
Kid Crème Tracks
Hypnotising
Boy In The Picture (Henrik Schwarz Remix) (Kölsch Edit) (feat. Sian Evans)
At Night (Kid Creme Remix)
Boy In The Picture (Creme Jackin' Mix) (feat. Sian Evans)
Boy In The Picture (feat. Sian Evans)
At Night (Kid Crème Funksta Mix)
Just Hypnotising
Just Say
Look For Me
Sugarman (Rodriguez Bootleg) (feat. Rodriguez)
Austins Groove
