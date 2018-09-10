Tammy Cochran (born January 30, 1972) is an American country music artist. Signed to Epic Records Nashville in 2000, she released her self titled debut album that year, followed a year later by Life Happened. These two albums produced a total of six chart singles for her on the Billboard country charts between 2000 and 2003, of which the highest-charting was "Angels in Waiting" at No. 9. A third album, Where I Am, followed in 2007.