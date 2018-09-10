Tammy CochranBorn 30 January 1972
Tammy Cochran
Tammy Cochran Biography (Wikipedia)
Tammy Cochran (born January 30, 1972) is an American country music artist. Signed to Epic Records Nashville in 2000, she released her self titled debut album that year, followed a year later by Life Happened. These two albums produced a total of six chart singles for her on the Billboard country charts between 2000 and 2003, of which the highest-charting was "Angels in Waiting" at No. 9. A third album, Where I Am, followed in 2007.
Tammy Cochran Tracks
White Lies And Picket Fences
Tammy Cochran
White Lies And Picket Fences
White Lies And Picket Fences
In Our House
Tammy Cochran
In Our House
In Our House
Where I Am
Tammy Cochran
Where I Am
Where I Am
Nobody's Home
Tammy Cochran
Nobody's Home
Nobody's Home
30 Something And Single
Tammy Cochran
30 Something And Single
30 Something And Single
The Ride Of Your Life
Tammy Cochran
The Ride Of Your Life
The Ride Of Your Life
Let It End
Tammy Cochran
Let It End
Let It End
The One That Got Away
Tammy Cochran
The One That Got Away
The One That Got Away
