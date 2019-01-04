Esa‐Pekka Salonen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgz9.jpg
1958-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66b01c9c-3344-46b1-b5fe-cab3c2834e32
Esa‐Pekka Salonen Biography (Wikipedia)
Esa-Pekka Salonen (pronunciation :; born 30 June 1958) is a Finnish orchestral conductor and composer. He is principal conductor and artistic advisor of the Philharmonia Orchestra in London, conductor laureate of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and music director-designate of the San Francisco Symphony.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Esa‐Pekka Salonen Performances & Interviews
Esa‐Pekka Salonen Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Cello Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455jv.jpglink
Cello Concerto
Last played on
Homage March (Sigurd Jorsalfar Suite)
Edvard Grieg
Homage March (Sigurd Jorsalfar Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Homage March (Sigurd Jorsalfar Suite)
Last played on
Lachen Verlernt for solo violin
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Lachen Verlernt for solo violin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455jv.jpglink
Lachen Verlernt for solo violin
Last played on
Piano Concerto
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Piano Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455jv.jpglink
Piano Concerto
Last played on
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
Last played on
Geysir, Op 51
Jón Leifs
Geysir, Op 51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z4kv.jpglink
Geysir, Op 51
Last played on
Violin Concerto, Op. 36: II. Andante grazioso
Arnold Schoenberg
Violin Concerto, Op. 36: II. Andante grazioso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Violin Concerto, Op. 36: II. Andante grazioso
Last played on
Lemminkäinen's Return (Lemminkäinen Suite, Op.22)
Jean Sibelius
Lemminkäinen's Return (Lemminkäinen Suite, Op.22)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Lemminkäinen's Return (Lemminkäinen Suite, Op.22)
Last played on
Concerto Romanescu - Finale Molto Vivace
György Ligeti
Concerto Romanescu - Finale Molto Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Concerto Romanescu - Finale Molto Vivace
Last played on
Serenade for Strings, Op. 11
Dag Wirén
Serenade for Strings, Op. 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036gp3k.jpglink
Serenade for Strings, Op. 11
Last played on
Mysteries of the Macabre (For Coloratura and Ensemble)
György Ligeti
Mysteries of the Macabre (For Coloratura and Ensemble)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Mysteries of the Macabre (For Coloratura and Ensemble)
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Nastya's Quick Dance (Orango)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Nastya's Quick Dance (Orango)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Nastya's Quick Dance (Orango)
Last played on
Dance of the Cockerels (Maskarade)
Carl Nielsen
Dance of the Cockerels (Maskarade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Dance of the Cockerels (Maskarade)
Last played on
Petrushka (The Shrove-tide Fair)
Igor Stravinsky
Petrushka (The Shrove-tide Fair)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Petrushka (The Shrove-tide Fair)
Last played on
Symphony No 7 in E major
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No 7 in E major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Symphony No 7 in E major
Verklarte Nacht
Arnold Schoenberg
Verklarte Nacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Verklarte Nacht
Prelude and Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Prelude and Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Prelude and Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
The Mountain King, Op 37 (Shepherd Girl's Dance)
Hugo Alfvén
The Mountain King, Op 37 (Shepherd Girl's Dance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
The Mountain King, Op 37 (Shepherd Girl's Dance)
Last played on
Dance Suite
Béla Bartók
Dance Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Dance Suite
Last played on
Symphony No 3 (conclusion)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 3 (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 3 (conclusion)
Orchestra
Last played on
Polovtsian Dances
Alexander Borodin
Polovtsian Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Polovtsian Dances
Choir
Last played on
Symphony No 6 in D major (H.1.6) "Le Matin"
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 6 in D major (H.1.6) "Le Matin"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 6 in D major (H.1.6) "Le Matin"
Last played on
Swedish Rhapsody No 1, 'Midsummer Vigil'
Hugo Alfvén
Swedish Rhapsody No 1, 'Midsummer Vigil'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Swedish Rhapsody No 1, 'Midsummer Vigil'
Last played on
Car Horn Prelude (Le Grand Macabre)
György Ligeti
Car Horn Prelude (Le Grand Macabre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Car Horn Prelude (Le Grand Macabre)
Last played on
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ma mère Déméter, que la vie était belle
Igor Stravinsky
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ma mère Déméter, que la vie était belle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ma mère Déméter, que la vie était belle
Narrator
Orchestra
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Sur ce lit elle repose
Igor Stravinsky
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Sur ce lit elle repose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Sur ce lit elle repose
Narrator
Orchestra
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ô peuple douloureux des ombres, tu m'attires
Igor Stravinsky
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ô peuple douloureux des ombres, tu m'attires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ô peuple douloureux des ombres, tu m'attires
Narrator
Orchestra
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqw.jpglink
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Last played on
Die Walküre - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Die Walküre - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walküre - Act 1
Symphony no 10 - Adagio
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no 10 - Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no 10 - Adagio
Five Pieces for Orchestra, Op 10
Anton Webern
Five Pieces for Orchestra, Op 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrs.jpglink
Five Pieces for Orchestra, Op 10
Peer Gynt - Incidental Music Op.23
Edvard Grieg
Peer Gynt - Incidental Music Op.23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Peer Gynt - Incidental Music Op.23
Last played on
Lyrical Waltz orch Batiashvili (Dance of the Dolls)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lyrical Waltz orch Batiashvili (Dance of the Dolls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Lyrical Waltz orch Batiashvili (Dance of the Dolls)
Last played on
The Red Violin (soundtrack) - Anna's Theme, Main Title, Death of Anna
John Corigliano
The Red Violin (soundtrack) - Anna's Theme, Main Title, Death of Anna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240wc6.jpglink
The Red Violin (soundtrack) - Anna's Theme, Main Title, Death of Anna
Last played on
Dance Suite, BB 86, Sz. 77, No 3 (Allegro vivace)
Béla Bartók
Dance Suite, BB 86, Sz. 77, No 3 (Allegro vivace)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Dance Suite, BB 86, Sz. 77, No 3 (Allegro vivace)
Last played on
Le Grand Macabre (excerpt)
György Ligeti
Le Grand Macabre (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Le Grand Macabre (excerpt)
Last played on
Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra: iii. Air
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra: iii. Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra: iii. Air
Last played on
Pulcinella: Finale
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella: Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella: Finale
Pulcinella: Vivo
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella: Vivo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella: Vivo
Pulcinella: Overture
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella: Overture
Morning Serenade and Dance with Mandolins (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Morning Serenade and Dance with Mandolins (Romeo and Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Morning Serenade and Dance with Mandolins (Romeo and Juliet)
Last played on
LA Variations (excerpt)
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
LA Variations (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455jv.jpglink
LA Variations (excerpt)
Last played on
Prince Igor (Polovtsian Dance No 17)
Alexander Borodin
Prince Igor (Polovtsian Dance No 17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Prince Igor (Polovtsian Dance No 17)
Last played on
Leonore Overture No.2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Leonore Overture No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Leonore Overture No.2
Last played on
Playlists featuring Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Upcoming Events
24
Feb
2019
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Philharmonia Orchestra and Truls Mørk
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
28
Feb
2019
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Philharmonia Orchestra and Marianne Crebassa
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
9
Jun
2019
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Philharmonia Orchestra and Philharmonia Voices
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
13
Jun
2019
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Philharmonia Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 36: Mahler, Wagner and Webern
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehbp8g
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-09T08:16:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061847m.jpg
9
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 36: Mahler, Wagner and Webern
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 24: Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts John Adams
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewqgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-02T08:16:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04tt8kz.jpg
2
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 24: Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts John Adams
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egcj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-08T08:16:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwgt.jpg
8
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 53: Bartók – The Miraculous Mandarin; Shostakovich – Orango
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb48gw
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-24T08:16:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmlqp.jpg
24
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 53: Bartók – The Miraculous Mandarin; Shostakovich – Orango
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 63: Mozart, Peter Eötvös & Bruckner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep6zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-29T08:16:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017b2s4.jpg
29
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 63: Mozart, Peter Eötvös & Bruckner
Royal Albert Hall
Esa‐Pekka Salonen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lutoslawski
-
21st Century Opera
-
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - excerpt (2017)
-
Highlights from the National Youth Orchestra Prom (2017)
-
Dutilleux: The Shadows of Time (extract)
-
The Music of Henri Dutilleux
-
Henri Dutilleux
-
Henri Dutilleux
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 4
-
Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations
Back to artist