Jacopo FerrettiBorn 16 July 1784. Died 7 March 1852
Jacopo Ferretti
1784-07-16
Jacopo Ferretti Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacopo Ferretti (16 July 1784 – 7 March 1852) was an Italian writer, poet and opera librettist. His name is sometimes written as Giacomo Ferretti.
He is most famous for having supplied the libretti for two operas composed by Rossini and for five operas composed by Donizetti.
Jacopo Ferretti Tracks
La Cenerentola - opera in two acts, Act 2
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola - opera in two acts, Act 2
La Cenerentola - opera in two acts, Act 2
La Cenerentola - opera in two acts, Act 1
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola - opera in two acts, Act 1
La Cenerentola - opera in two acts, Act 1
