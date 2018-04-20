Eleonora BurattoBorn 1982
Eleonora Buratto
1982
Eleonora Buratto Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleonora Buratto is an Italian soprano opera singer. Born and raised in Mantua, she is a graduate of the Conservatorio Lucio Campiani [it], the conservatory of Mantua.
Eleonora Buratto Tracks
Aida - Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
