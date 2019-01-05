Pat Metheny GroupFormed 1978
Pat Metheny Group
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qycr.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66a7f1f8-0ad6-4e3a-9346-a643e2739a8c
Pat Metheny Group Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pat Metheny Group is an American jazz fusion group founded in 1977 in Missouri. The core members of the group are guitarist, composer and bandleader Pat Metheny; and keyboardist and composer Lyle Mays, who was in the group at its inception. Other long-standing members include bassist and producer Steve Rodby, who joined in 1981, and Paul Wertico, who was the group's drummer for 18 years from 1983 to 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pat Metheny Group Tracks
Sort by
This Is Not America
David Bowie
This Is Not America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
This Is Not America
Last played on
Last Train Home
Pat Metheny Group
Last Train Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qycr.jpglink
Last Train Home
Last played on
Last Train Home
Pat Metheny Band
Last Train Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Train Home
Performer
Last played on
Episode D'Azur
Pat Metheny Group
Episode D'Azur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qycr.jpglink
Episode D'Azur
Last played on
Jaco
Pat Metheny Group
Jaco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qycr.jpglink
Jaco
Last played on
45/8
Pat Metheny Group
45/8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qycr.jpglink
45/8
Last played on
ThIs iS NoT AmEricA (Smackos EMAX DiscoRemix)
Legowelt
ThIs iS NoT AmEricA (Smackos EMAX DiscoRemix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xs8b.jpglink
ThIs iS NoT AmEricA (Smackos EMAX DiscoRemix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pat Metheny Group
Pat Metheny Group Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist