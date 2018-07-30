Rostam BatmanglijBorn 28 November 1983
Rostam Batmanglij
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05kysx4.jpg
1983-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66a7117a-4b67-4a85-83bf-94491340d22d
Rostam Batmanglij Biography (Wikipedia)
Rostam Batmanglij (Persian: رستم باتمانقلیچ; born November 28, 1983), known mononymously as Rostam, is an Iranian-American songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist of electro-soul group Discovery, and formerly of New York City-based indie rock band Vampire Weekend.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rostam Batmanglij Performances & Interviews
Rostam Batmanglij Tracks
Sort by
You're The One (feat. Rostam Batmanglij & Robin Pecknold)
Dirty Projectors
You're The One (feat. Rostam Batmanglij & Robin Pecknold)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqybj.jpglink
You're The One (feat. Rostam Batmanglij & Robin Pecknold)
Last played on
Bike Dream
Rostam Batmanglij
Bike Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f7fnv.jpglink
Bike Dream
Last played on
Wood
Rostam Batmanglij
Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
Wood
Last played on
Pink Moon (6 Music Session, 14 June 2018)
Rostam Batmanglij
Pink Moon (6 Music Session, 14 June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
Gwan (6 Music Session, 14 June 2018)
Rostam Batmanglij
Gwan (6 Music Session, 14 June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
Gwan (6 Music Session, 14 June 2018)
Last played on
This Song (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
RAC
This Song (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06433cs.jpglink
This Song (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
Last played on
Half-Light
Rostam Batmanglij
Half-Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
Half-Light
Last played on
When
Rostam Batmanglij
When
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
When
Last played on
Sumer
Rostam Batmanglij
Sumer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
Sumer
Last played on
Dont Let It Get To You
Rostam Batmanglij
Dont Let It Get To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
Dont Let It Get To You
Last played on
Rostam Batmanglij Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist