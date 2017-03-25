Bitmap (born Luke Barwell, 8 January 1973) is a recording artist and producer. Barwell was brought up in Hedon, East Riding of Yorkshire and his first claim to fame was as a member of the indie band Salako. Barwell left Salako in 2002, donned the Bitmap moniker and embarked on a solo career.

Released in 2003, Bitmap's first album Alpha Beta Gamma was nominated album of the week by The Sunday Times and given 8 out of 10 by the NME.